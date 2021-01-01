Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or G5 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

47 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
From $469
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.9 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 237.9 mm (9.37 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 17.9-20.3 mm (0.7-0.8 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~72.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 60% 99%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
2.822 TFLOPS
G5 (2021) +164%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
2. Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs G5 (2021)
3. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs G5 (2021)
4. Alienware x15 R1 vs G5 (2021)
5. G7 15 7500 vs G5 (2021)
6. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs G5 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский