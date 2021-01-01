IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm

14.08 x 9.37 x 0.7-0.8 inches 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 36 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1405:1 sRGB color space 60% 99.6% Adobe RGB profile - 70% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) 250 nits ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 277 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.