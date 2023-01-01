Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) or Aspire 5 (A517-58) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
Intel Core i5 1335U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (140.7 vs 159.8 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-58)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm
14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches		 402.08 x 256.54 x 17.95 mm
15.83 x 10.1 x 0.71 inches
Area 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~77.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 12.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 130 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1568:1 -
sRGB color space 57.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40% -
Response time 27 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:34 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 348 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) vs Aspire 5 (A517-58)
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs Aspire 5 (A517-58)
3. HP EliteBook 860 G10 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) vs Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) vs Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
7. HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский