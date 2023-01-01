Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Intel Core i5 1335U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm

14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches 402.08 x 256.54 x 17.95 mm

15.83 x 10.1 x 0.71 inches Area 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~77.2% Side bezels 6.6 mm 12.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 130 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1568:1 - sRGB color space 57.6% - Adobe RGB profile 41.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 27 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-58) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:34 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 348 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-58) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.