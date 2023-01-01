Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) or IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.1 vs 140.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm
14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches		 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches
Area 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~80.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1568:1 800:1
sRGB color space 57.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40% -
Response time 27 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:34 hr 1:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 348 grams 348 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

