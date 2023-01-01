Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm

14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches Area 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~80.7% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1568:1 800:1 sRGB color space 57.6% - Adobe RGB profile 41.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 27 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 300 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time 1:34 hr 1:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 348 grams 348 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

