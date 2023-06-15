You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14" Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.1 vs 139.3 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630 Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 42.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1100:1 800:1 sRGB color space 63.6% - Adobe RGB profile 44.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% - Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +20% 300 nits Vostro 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS Vostro 5630 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

