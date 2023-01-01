Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9315

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 109.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Burgundy
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 42.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1100:1 -
sRGB color space 63.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 44.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +1%
1.43 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
2. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
4. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Dell XPS 13 9305
5. Dell XPS 13 9315 or LG Gram 14 (2022)
6. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский