You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.1 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~88.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 42.2 dB 45.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1100:1 940:1 sRGB color space 63.6% 99% Adobe RGB profile 44.1% 71% DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% 69% Response time 25 ms 33 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) 300 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 grams 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.3 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320: - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.