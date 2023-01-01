Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.1 vs 109.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~88.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 42.2 dB 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1100:1 940:1
sRGB color space 63.6% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 44.1% 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% 69%
Response time 25 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 grams 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +1%
1.43 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.3 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

