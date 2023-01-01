Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) or ENVY x360 14 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) and HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 52.5 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm
12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 42.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1100:1 700:1
sRGB color space 63.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 44.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 350 grams 320 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
2. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
3. ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
4. IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
5. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
6. XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
8. Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
9. Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
10. IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский