Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.6 vs 140.4 square inches)

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~80.8% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1007:1 sRGB color space - 54.2% Adobe RGB profile - 37.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.1% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) 250 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

