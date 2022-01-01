Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) or Nitro 5 AN515-58 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58

53 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.4 vs 151.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-58

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches		 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~68.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +123%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
