Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58 against 45 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches
|363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|54.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1255:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.1%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|805 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1788
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10092
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|74 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
