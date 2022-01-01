You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.4 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5510 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~69% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51 dB 52.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) 250 nits G15 5510 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 727 / 948 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS G15 5510 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 71 dB 80.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

