Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1203:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 71 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

