You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 38 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 45 against 38 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.3 vs 140.4 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~77.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue, Yellow Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) 250 nits IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 38 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) +13% 3.195 TFLOPS IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.