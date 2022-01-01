Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Chromebook 515 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Acer Chromebook 515

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
43 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 515
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
Acer Chromebook 515
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and Acer Chromebook 515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (133.4 vs 148.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
vs
Chromebook 515

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches		 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm
14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~78%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 959:1 -
sRGB color space 58% -
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% -
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) +748%
7.12 TFLOPS
Chromebook 515
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 77 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Dell G15 5525
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
9. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Gigabyte G5 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Chromebook 515 and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский