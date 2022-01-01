You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 65 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 65 against 45 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 148.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches 356.6 x 249.7 x 21.3 mm

14.04 x 9.83 x 0.84 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~83.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm Colors White, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 49.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 959:1 - sRGB color space 58% - Adobe RGB profile 40.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% - Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) 250 nits Chromebook 516 GE n/a

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 65 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 85 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) +405% 7.12 TFLOPS Chromebook 516 GE 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 77 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.