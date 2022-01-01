Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (103.8 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches
|312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.1%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|49.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|959:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|58%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.4%
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|507 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8588
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10525
8938
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|77 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
