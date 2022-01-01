Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 49.9 against 45 watt-hours
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.1%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|49.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|959:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.7%
|85.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.4%
|98.6%
|Response time
|19 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|507 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1527
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10525
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|77 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 7.5 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
