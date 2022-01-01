You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 58.2 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58.2 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 148.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 49.4 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 959:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 58% 100% Adobe RGB profile 40.7% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% 98.8% Response time 19 ms 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) 250 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 85 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) +137% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 77 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.