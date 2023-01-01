Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or TUF Dash F15 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
vs
TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches		 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49.4 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 959:1 -
sRGB color space 58% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% -
Response time 19 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 100 / 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 507 grams 477 / 599 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
