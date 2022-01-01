Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (110 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
vs
Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches		 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~80%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 959:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 58% -
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% 100%
Response time 19 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 135 / 170 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 77 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
