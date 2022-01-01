Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Dell G16 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Dell G16

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
68 out of 100
Dell G16
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and Dell G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~76.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49.4 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 959:1 1154:1
sRGB color space 58% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% 68.3%
Response time 19 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS
Dell G16 +22%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs G15 5525
3. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Pavilion 15 (2022)
4. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs G5 (2022)
6. Dell G16 vs G15 5520 (2022)
7. Dell G16 vs Inspiron 16 5625
8. Dell G16 vs Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G16 and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский