Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

61 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.8 vs 148.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~89%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49.4 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 959:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 58% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% -
Response time 19 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 77 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs 14 (2021)
3. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
4. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
5. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
9. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Precision 5570

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский