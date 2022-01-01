Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs HP 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (113 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.1%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|49.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|959:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|58%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.4%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|507 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
2531
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1527
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10525
2522
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|77 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Size
|12.5 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
