Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140.4 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 359.6 mm (14.16 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 251.9 mm (9.92 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +257%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

