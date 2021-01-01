Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
71 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches		 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~72.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
2. Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
3. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
4. ROG Strix G15 G513 and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
5. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
6. Predator Triton 500 SE and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
7. Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
8. Katana GF66 and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский