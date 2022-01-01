Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (114.1 vs 140.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.1 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1462:1 -
sRGB color space 59.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.7% 77%
Response time 40 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 536 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE +53%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. Predator Triton 300 SE vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6. Predator Triton 300 SE vs Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. Predator Triton 300 SE vs Katana GF66
8. Predator Triton 300 SE vs Predator Triton 300

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский