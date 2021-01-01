Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
