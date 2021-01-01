IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) 250 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 / 170 W 67 / 96 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 85 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.