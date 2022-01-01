You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1070 grams less (around 2.36 lbs)

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (95.5 vs 140.4 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~84.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) 250 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 135 / 170 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 85 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +57% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

