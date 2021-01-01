Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (140.4 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 359.6 mm (14.16 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 251.9 mm (9.92 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs G3 15 3500
4. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. ROG Strix G17 G713 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. ROG Strix G17 G713 vs GP76 Leopard
7. ROG Strix G17 G713 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. ROG Strix G17 G713 vs GF75 Thin
9. ROG Strix G17 G713 vs TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский