Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 359.6 mm (14.16 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 251.9 mm (9.92 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +53%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Dell G3 15 3500
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Dell XPS 15 9500
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs MSI GE66 Raider
9. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs TUF Dash F15 FX516

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский