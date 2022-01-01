Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (140.4 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches		 399 x 269 x 23.3-24.8 mm
15.71 x 10.59 x 0.92-0.98 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~76.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.1 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1462:1 -
sRGB color space 59.6% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.7% -
Response time 40 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 536 gramm 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or ROG Strix G17 G713
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or MSI Katana GF76
7. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or Gaming A17 FA706
8. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский