Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches 357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm

14.06 x 10.54 x 0.79 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~70.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM Noise level 53.1 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1462:1 800:1 sRGB color space 59.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 41.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 39.7% - Response time 40 ms 19 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) 250 nits G7 15 7500 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 130 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 536 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB TGP 85 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) +5% 3.195 TFLOPS G7 15 7500 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

