Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501 Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 53.1 dB 42.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1462:1 1807:1 sRGB color space 59.6% 58.7% Adobe RGB profile 41.1% 40.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 39.7% 39.4% Response time 40 ms 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 3501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 42 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 536 gramm 286 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 85 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) +280% 3.195 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3501 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 80.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

