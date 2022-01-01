Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Inspiron 15 3501 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3501

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches		 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 53.1 dB 42.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1462:1 1807:1
sRGB color space 59.6% 58.7%
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% 40.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.7% 39.4%
Response time 40 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 536 gramm 286 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3501
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
