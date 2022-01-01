Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs HP Pavilion 15

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.5 vs 140.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 53.1 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1462:1 -
sRGB color space 59.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.7% -
Response time 40 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 135 / 170 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 536 gramm 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
