Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.1 vs 140.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|359.6 mm (14.16 inches)
|357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
|Height
|251.9 mm (9.92 inches)
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|Thickness
|24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|56%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|35%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5008
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
