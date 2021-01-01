Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.8 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 359.6 mm (14.16 inches) 356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 251.9 mm (9.92 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~80.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) +188%
3.195 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Dell G3 15 3500
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский