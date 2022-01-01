You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1320 grams less (around 2.91 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~67.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.1 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1440:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 250 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 0 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 85 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +94% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

