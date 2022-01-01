Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (148.5 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.32 kg (7.32 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
|1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.1%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|10.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1243:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|36.7%
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|135 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|387 / 580 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1700
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10833
4791
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1697
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14691
5534
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
