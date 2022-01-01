Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or TUF Gaming A17 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

61 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (148.5 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
vs
TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.5 mm
Colors White, Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 0 W 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
