Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 111-151% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.7 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.1%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|453 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1697
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10538
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
2.365 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
