You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 111-151% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 111-151% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs) Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.7 vs 148.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 250 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 453 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 85 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) +201% 7.12 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.