You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (131.3 vs 148.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 250 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 453 grams 450 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 85 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) +23% 7.12 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.