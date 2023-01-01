Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
VS
55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
63 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (131.3 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 453 grams 450 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
