You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

67% sharper screen – 236 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137 vs 148.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~84% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 54 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 250 nits VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 453 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 85 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 7.12 TFLOPS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +160% 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.