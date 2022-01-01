Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or Latitude 5531 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) vs Dell Latitude 5531

62 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5531
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
Dell Latitude 5531
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) and Dell Latitude 5531 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 64 against 60 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.4 vs 148.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
vs
Latitude 5531

Case

Weight 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) +222%
8.7 TFLOPS
Latitude 5531
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
6. Dell Latitude 5531 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Dell Latitude 5531 or Dell Latitude 7430
8. Dell Latitude 5531 or Dell Latitude 5530
9. Dell Latitude 5531 or Dell Precision 3571

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5531 and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский