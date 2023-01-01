You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2400 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 88 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 88 against 45 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 88 against 45 watt-hours Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~82.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.7 mm Colors White, Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 250 nits Aero 16 OLED (2023) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 88 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right, Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 453 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 85 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 7.12 TFLOPS Aero 16 OLED (2023) +111% 15 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.