57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
VS
72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3840 x 2400
Battery
88 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 88 against 45 watt-hours
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
vs
Aero 16 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~82.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right, Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 453 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
