Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) vs HP Pavilion 15

62 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1570 grams less (around 3.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.5 vs 148.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 0 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) +208%
8.7 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
