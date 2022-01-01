You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1570 grams less (around 3.46 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.5 vs 148.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm Colors White, Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 250 nits Pavilion 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.34 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 0 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 85 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) +208% 8.7 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.