You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1580 grams less (around 3.48 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.7 vs 148.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm Colors White, Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) 250 nits Pavilion 15 (2022) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 0 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 85 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.