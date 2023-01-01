Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 15.99 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 440 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 60 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) +105% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.