Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches 312 x 221 x 15.99 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) +17% 350 nits IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 170 W 100 / 140 W Weight of AC adapter - 440 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 80 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) +16% 7.12 TFLOPS IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.