Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) vs Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023)

65 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) and Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
vs
IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches		 312 x 221 x 15.99 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 170 W 100 / 140 W
Weight of AC adapter - 440 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

