Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.9 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 49% sharper screen – 338 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|619 cm2 (96 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|85%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +68%
7072
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
