Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

59 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.9 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 338 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

